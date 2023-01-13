Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyler Duncan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Duncan's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.