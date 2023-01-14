Troy Merritt shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Troy Merritt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.