Trevor Werbylo shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Trevor Werbylo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 4 over for the round.

Werbylo tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Werbylo to 6 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 7 over for the round.