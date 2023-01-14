Trevor Cone putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Trevor Cone hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cone finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th Trevor Cone hit his tee shot 337 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Trevor Cone to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Cone's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Cone had a 370-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

Cone got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cone to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cone's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cone had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cone's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to even for the round.

Cone hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cone to 1 under for the round.