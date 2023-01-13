Tom Kim putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tom Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 15th, Tom Kim's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.