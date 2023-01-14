Tom Hoge shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

Hoge hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.