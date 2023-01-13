Taylor Montgomery shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Taylor Montgomery hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with J.J. Spaun; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Montgomery had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Montgomery chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Montgomery hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Montgomery's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.