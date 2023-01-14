Tano Goya shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Tano Goya hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 2 over for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 3 over for the round.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Goya got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Goya to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Goya had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 2 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 3 over for the round.