Taiga Semikawa putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Taiga Semikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Semikawa finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Taiga Semikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Taiga Semikawa at 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Semikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Semikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Semikawa's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Semikawa had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Semikawa to 4 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Semikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Semikawa at 5 under for the round.

Semikawa hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Semikawa to 6 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Semikawa's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.