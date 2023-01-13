Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Im got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Im's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Im had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.