Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Im got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Im's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Im had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
