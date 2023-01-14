Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Stewart Cink hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Cink hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Cink's his second shot went 139 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.