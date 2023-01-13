Stephan Jaeger posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Stephan Jaeger hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Jaeger finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Stephan Jaeger chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.