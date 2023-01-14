Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.