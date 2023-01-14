Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Piercy's 215 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 191 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.