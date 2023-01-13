Scott Harrington shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott Harrington hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Harrington got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Harrington chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harrington's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.