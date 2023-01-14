Sam Stevens putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Stevens hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stevens finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Sam Stevens reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Sam Stevens at 1 under for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.