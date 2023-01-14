Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 212 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 187 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.