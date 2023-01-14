-
S.H. Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
S.H. Kim makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kim's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kim's 157 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
