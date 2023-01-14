  • S.H. Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    S.H. Kim makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.