Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Palmer's his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.