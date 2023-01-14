Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Moore got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.