Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Brehm makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Brehm makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Ryan Brehm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.
Brehm hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
Brehm got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brehm had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
