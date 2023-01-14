  • Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Brehm makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Brehm makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Brehm makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.