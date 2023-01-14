Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryan Brehm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to even for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brehm had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.