Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Armour hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.