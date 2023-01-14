Russell Knox shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Knox to even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Knox's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.