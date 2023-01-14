Russell Henley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Henley's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.