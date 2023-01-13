Rory Sabbatini shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 81 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Sabbatini at 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.