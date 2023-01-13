Robert Streb putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Robert Streb got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robert Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Streb's 90 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.