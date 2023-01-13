Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robby Shelton hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton hit an approach shot from 181 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

After a 217 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.