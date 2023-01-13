Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.