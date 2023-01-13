  • Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski makes birdie on No. 10 at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.