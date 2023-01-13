Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Malnati's 86 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Malnati's 109 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.