Paul Haley II putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Paul Haley II hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haley II finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Paul Haley II's 133 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Haley II to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Haley II had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Haley II's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 4 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Haley II's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Haley II had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 4 under for the round.