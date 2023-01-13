Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kizzire had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.