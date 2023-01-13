  • Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patton Kizzire makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire sinks a 40-foot birdie putt at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patton Kizzire makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.