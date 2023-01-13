-
Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire sinks a 40-foot birdie putt at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patton Kizzire makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kizzire had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
