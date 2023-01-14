Parker McLachlin shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Parker McLachlin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, McLachlin had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to even for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, McLachlin's his second shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.

McLachlin had a 356-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, McLachlin hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to even for the round.

McLachlin got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, McLachlin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 2 over for the round.