Nico Echavarria shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nico Echavarria hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Echavarria had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Echavarria's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Echavarria reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.