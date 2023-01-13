Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.