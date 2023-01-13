Nick Hardy shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Hardy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hardy had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hardy's 179 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hardy hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hardy hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 6 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 5 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hardy hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 6 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Hardy hit his 186 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hardy to 7 under for the round.