Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Nate Lashley in the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Nate Lashley's 72 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.