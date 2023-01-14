MJ Daffue shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

MJ Daffue hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 378 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Daffue chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Daffue had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Daffue chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.