Michael Thompson shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.