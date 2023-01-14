Michael Kim putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

Michael Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Michael Kim's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kim had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.