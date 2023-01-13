Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day in 136th at 5 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Gligic got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gligic's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Gligic at 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.