Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Max McGreevy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, McGreevy's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McGreevy at 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, McGreevy's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, McGreevy had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, McGreevy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGreevy at even for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.