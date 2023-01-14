-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy's 203-yard approach from the rough sets up birdie at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.
After a 365 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, McNealy hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
