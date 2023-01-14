Matti Schmid shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matti Schmid hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schmid finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Schmid got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Schmid's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Schmid reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Schmid at 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schmid's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Schmid had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 3 under for the round.