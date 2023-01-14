Matthias Schwab shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 142nd at 10 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Schwab chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at even for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Schwab's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.