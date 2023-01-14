Matt Kuchar posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Kuchar finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matt Kuchar had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kuchar's 83 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.