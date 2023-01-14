Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hubbard's 160 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.