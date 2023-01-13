Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hughes's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.