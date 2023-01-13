  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 44-foot birdie putt at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.