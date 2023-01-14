Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Glover had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.