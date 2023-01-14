Kyle Westmoreland putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kyle Westmoreland hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kyle Westmoreland's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Westmoreland had a 377-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Westmoreland chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Westmoreland's his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Westmoreland hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Westmoreland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.