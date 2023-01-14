Kyle Stanley putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Kyle Stanley's 144 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Stanley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Stanley at 1 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.